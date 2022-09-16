Kelly Kraft putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kraft finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Kelly Kraft hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kelly Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Kraft's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kraft reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.