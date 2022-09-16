Justin Suh shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Justin Suh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Suh got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Suh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Suh to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Suh's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Suh to 2 over for the round.