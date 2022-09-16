-
-
Justin Suh shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 16, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 16, 2022
-
Interviews
Justin Suh on his comfort level with being a rookie on the PGA TOUR
Prior to the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Justin Suh talks about drawing from his experiences playing in PGA TOUR events shortly after graduating from USC in 2019. Suh finished atop the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season-long points standings, also winning the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Justin Suh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.
Suh got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Suh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Suh to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Suh's 148 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 over for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Suh to 2 over for the round.
-
-