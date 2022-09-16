  • Justin Suh shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • Prior to the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Justin Suh talks about drawing from his experiences playing in PGA TOUR events shortly after graduating from USC in 2019. Suh finished atop the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season-long points standings, also winning the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship.
    Justin Suh on his comfort level with being a rookie on the PGA TOUR

