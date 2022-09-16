Justin Lower rebounds from poor front in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Justin Lower hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Lower finished his day tied for 3rd at 10 under with Byeong Hun An; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Justin Lower got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Justin Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lower reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Lower got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 6 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Lower to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Lower chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lower's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to even for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Lower's tee shot went 174 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Lower hit an approach shot from 251 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.