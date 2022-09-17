Joseph Bramlett rebounds from poor front in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Bramlett finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Joseph Bramlett got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joseph Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bramlett to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Bramlett hit an approach shot from 265 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.