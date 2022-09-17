John Huh putts himself to an even-par second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, John Huh hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 282 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, John Huh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Huh chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Huh got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Huh to even-par for the round.