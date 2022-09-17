John Augenstein shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, John Augenstein hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Augenstein finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Augenstein got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Augenstein to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Augenstein got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Augenstein to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Augenstein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Augenstein to 4 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Augenstein his second shot was a drop and his approach went 134 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Augenstein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Augenstein to 5 over for the round.