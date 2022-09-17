  • Joel Dahmen shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Joel Dahmen's tight approach sets up birdie at Fortinet Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Joel Dahmen makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.