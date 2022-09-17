Joel Dahmen shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 212-yard par-3 seventh green, Dahmen suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Dahmen at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 ninth, Dahmen hit his 116 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 over for the round.