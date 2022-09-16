Jimmy Walker shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Walker suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Walker at 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Walker hit an approach shot from 172 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Walker hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Walker hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Walker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Walker's tee shot went 179 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Walker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Walker had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.