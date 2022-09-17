Jim Herman shoots 10-over 82 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Jim Herman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Herman finished his day in 154th at 9 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Herman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Herman to 5 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Herman's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

Herman got a double bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Herman to 8 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 9 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Herman's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.