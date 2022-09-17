Jason Dufner shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Jason Dufner hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Dufner had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dufner to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Dufner's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 131 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 over for the round.