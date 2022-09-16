Jason Day shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Jason Day hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Day's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Day chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.