Bogey-free 4-under 68 by James Hahn in the second round at the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hahn finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 fourth, James Hahn's 98 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Hahn's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.