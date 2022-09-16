  • Jacob Bridgeman finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Jacob Bridgeman makes a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Jacob Bridgeman sinks 31-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Champ

