Jacob Bridgeman finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Jacob Bridgeman hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bridgeman finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Bridgeman his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Bridgeman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Bridgeman's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bridgeman to even-par for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Bridgeman hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Bridgeman to 1 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Bridgeman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bridgeman to even for the round.