J.J. Spaun shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, J.J. Spaun hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Spaun got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Spaun's tee shot went 180 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Spaun hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 124 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 over for the round.