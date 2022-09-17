Hideki Matsuyama finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Matsuyama's 83 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama hit an approach shot from 89 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Matsuyama hit his 98 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even for the round.