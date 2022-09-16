Henrik Norlander shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Henrik Norlander hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 150th at 8 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Norlander got a double bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Norlander reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.

Norlander got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 3 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 4 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Norlander chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Norlander to 4 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Norlander got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Norlander to 5 over for the round.