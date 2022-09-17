Hayden Buckley shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Hayden Buckley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 99th at 1 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Buckley's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Buckley's his second shot went 24 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot went 2 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 4 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Buckley's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Buckley's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Buckley had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 3 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Buckley's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Buckley to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Buckley chipped in his third shot from 17 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Buckley to 3 over for the round.