Harry Higgs shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Harry Higgs hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Higgs got a double bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgs to 2 over for the round.

Higgs hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Higgs hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Higgs to 3 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgs to 4 over for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 391-yard par-4 12th, Higgs chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 over for the round.

After a 190 yard drive on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Higgs chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 6 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 5 over for the round.