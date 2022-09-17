Harry Hall shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Harry Hall hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hall finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Hall's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Hall's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 34 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hall reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

Hall got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hall to 1 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hall hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hall had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hall to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hall reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 2 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Hall chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Hall went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hall to even for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hall hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hall to 1 under for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Hall got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hall to even-par for the round.