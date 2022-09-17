-
Harrison Endycott shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Harrison Endycott's relationship with his father
Ahead of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Harrison Endycott and his dad, Brian, open up about their relationship and Harrison's journey to the PGA TOUR. The 2022 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, where Endycott earned his TOUR card, was the first tournament his father was able to attend in four years.
Harrison Endycott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Endycott finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Endycott had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Endycott to 1 under for the round.
Endycott hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Endycott's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Endycott to 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Endycott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 4 under for the round.
After a 267 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Endycott chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Endycott to 3 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Endycott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Endycott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.
