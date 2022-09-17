Harrison Endycott shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Harrison Endycott hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Endycott finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Endycott had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Endycott to 1 under for the round.

Endycott hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 35-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Endycott's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Endycott to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Endycott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 4 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Endycott chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Endycott to 3 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Endycott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Endycott had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Endycott to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Endycott reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Endycott to 2 under for the round.