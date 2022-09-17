Harris English shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Harris English hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. English finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, English had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 1 under for the round.

English hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, English had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving English to 1 under for the round.

After a 319 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, English chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 2 under for the round.