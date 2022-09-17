Greyson Sigg shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Greyson Sigg hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Sigg had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

Sigg tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sigg to even for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Sigg's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Sigg to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Sigg got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.