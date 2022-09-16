Gary Woodland shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Gary Woodland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Woodland finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 13th, Woodland went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, Woodland missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Woodland to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Woodland had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Woodland's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Woodland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 under for the round.