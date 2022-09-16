Garrick Higgo shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Garrick Higgo hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Higgo finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a 341 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Higgo chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 1 under for the round.

Higgo got a double bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Higgo to 2 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Higgo got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.

Higgo tee shot went 155 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Higgo to 4 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Higgo chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 3 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Higgo chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgo to 2 over for the round.