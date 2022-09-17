Erik Barnes shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Erik Barnes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Barnes had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Barnes suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Barnes at even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Barnes's 113 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Barnes hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Barnes at 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Barnes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Barnes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.