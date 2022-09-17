Eric Cole shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Eric Cole hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Cole finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Cole reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cole to 1 over for the round.

Cole had a 366-yard drive to the primary rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Cole to 2 over for the round.

Cole got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Cole to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Cole's 102 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Cole hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cole to 2 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Cole had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cole to 3 over for the round.