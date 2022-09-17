-
Strong putting brings Emiliano Grillo an even-par round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo sinks a 20-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Champ
In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Emiliano Grillo makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 16th at 5 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Emiliano Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Emiliano Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to even for the round.
