Dylan Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Dylan Wu hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 108th at 2 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Wu chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

Wu tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wu to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Wu got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wu to even-par for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Wu's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 182-yard par-3 11th green, Wu suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wu at 2 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Wu had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, Wu missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Wu reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wu to 1 over for the round.