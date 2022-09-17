Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Frittelli's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Frittelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.