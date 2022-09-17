Doug Ghim shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Doug Ghim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Ghim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Ghim at 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Ghim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.