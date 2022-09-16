Doc Redman shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Doc Redman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 150th at 8 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Redman had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

At the 14th, 412-yard par-4, Redman hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Redman chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 2 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Redman's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Redman to 4 over for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 5 over for the round.