Denny McCarthy putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Denny McCarthy had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McCarthy's 103 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, McCarthy's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, McCarthy hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.