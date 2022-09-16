Davis Thompson shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Davis Thompson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Thompson's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 131 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Thompson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Thompson's tee shot went 162 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Thompson had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to even for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Thompson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.