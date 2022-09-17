Davis Riley shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Davis Riley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 142nd at 6 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Riley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Riley to even for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Riley's his second shot went 7 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Riley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Riley to 3 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Riley had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Riley to even for the round.