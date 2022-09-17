David Lipsky shoots 10-over 82 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

David Lipsky hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 145th at 7 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 436-yard par-4 first, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Lipsky's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 3 over for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 4 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 5 over for the round.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Lipsky had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 6 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Lipsky's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 124 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 9 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Lipsky's tee shot went 171 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 10 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 11 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 10 over for the round.