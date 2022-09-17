David Lingmerth shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

David Lingmerth hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his day tied for 131st at 4 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.

Lingmerth had a fantastic chip-in on the 189-yard par-3 15th. His tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his second shot went 6 yards to the left rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Lingmerth chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.

After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, Lingmerth hit his 102 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

Lingmerth got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Lingmerth had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Lingmerth had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lingmerth to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lingmerth's 121 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 2 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lingmerth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 1 over for the round.