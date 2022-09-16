  • Strong putting brings Danny Willett a 8-under 64 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Max Homa and Danny Willett both finished Friday at 12-under placing them in a tie for the lead heading into the weekend
    Round Recaps

    Homa, Willett tied for the lead heading into the weekend at Fortinet

