Strong putting brings Danny Willett a 8-under 64 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Danny Willett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Willett finished his day tied for 1st at 12 under with Max Homa; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 197-yard par-3 second, Danny Willett hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Danny Willett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Willett had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Willett's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 3 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 4 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Willett had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Willett to 6 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Willett hit his 72 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Willett to 8 under for the round.