8-over 80 by Danny Lee in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Danny Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 150th at 8 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Lee his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 130 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Lee went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 5 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Lee's tee shot went 187 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 8 over for the round.