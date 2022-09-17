Corey Conners shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Corey Conners hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Conners had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Conners's 117 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 263 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.