Chris Stroud finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Chris Stroud hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 42nd at 3 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Stroud got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stroud's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Stroud got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Stroud to even for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Stroud got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Stroud had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stroud to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.