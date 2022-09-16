Chris Kirk posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the Fortinet Championship

Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kirk finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Chris Kirk hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Kirk chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Kirk had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.