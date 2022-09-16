Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Chris Gotterup in the second round at the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Chris Gotterup hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gotterup finished his day tied for 33rd at 4 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Chris Gotterup's 145 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Gotterup to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Gotterup hit an approach shot from 224 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 3 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Gotterup chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gotterup to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Gotterup hit his 97 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gotterup to 5 under for the round.