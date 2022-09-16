Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Reavie's 120 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Reavie hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Reavie's tee shot went 170 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.