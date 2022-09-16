Chesson Hadley finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 13th, Hadley's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the right rough. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to even for the round.