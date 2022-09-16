Charley Hoffman shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Charley Hoffman hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.