Chad Ramey shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Chad Ramey hit 4 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 1 over for the round.

Ramey had a fantastic chip-in on the 212-yard par-3 seventh. His his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.