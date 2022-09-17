Carson Young shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Carson Young hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Young finished his day tied for 74th at 1 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the par-4 10th, Young's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Young got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

Young got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to even-par for the round.

Young tee shot went 178 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Young to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Young reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to even for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Young's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Young had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Young to 1 under for the round.