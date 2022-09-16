Carl Yuan shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Carl Yuan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Yuan's tee shot went 181 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Yuan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Yuan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Yuan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Yuan to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Yuan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.