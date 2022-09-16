-
Carl Yuan shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 16, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Carl Yuan on experimenting with his expectations before tournaments
Prior to the 2022 Fortinet Championship, PGA TOUR rookie Carl Yuan talks about experimenting with changing his expectations for different tournaments, as well as differentiating between his goals and his expectations. Yuan finished second in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour season-long standings to earn his PGA TOUR card.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Carl Yuan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Yuan finished his day tied for 87th at even par; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Yuan's tee shot went 181 yards to the fringe and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Yuan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Yuan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Yuan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Yuan to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Yuan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Yuan to 2 under for the round.
