Cameron Percy shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Cameron Percy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Percy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Percy had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Percy's 138 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Percy had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.