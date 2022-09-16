  • Cameron Champ shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Champ hits perfect approach, sets up tap in birdie at Fortinet Champ

    In the second round of the 2022 Fortinet Championship, Cameron Champ makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.