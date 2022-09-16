Cameron Champ shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

Cameron Champ hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 121st at 3 over; Danny Willett and Max Homa are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An and Justin Lower are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Taylor Moore, and Sahith Theegala are tied for 5th at 8 under.

Champ hit his tee shot 254 yards to the native area on the 422-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Champ's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Champ had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Champ had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

Champ got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Champ to 3 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.